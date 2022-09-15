Drive-thru flu vaccine event in Dunwoody Sept. 17

Health officials recommend the flu vaccine or talking to your doctor about getting the flu vaccine to prevent serious illness.(KLTV)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 12:01 PM EDT
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The DeKalb County Board of Health will hold a drive-thru flu vaccination event Sept. 17 at Dunwoody High School.

Three vaccines will be available: standard, Flublok, and high dose. The high-dose vaccine is meant for those 65 or older and people who have chronic health conditions or are immunocompromised.

All patients should bring their insurance information and a photo ID. Most insurances cover the shot, but the shot is available for a low fee if yours doesn’t.

The vaccinations will be available from 8 a.m. to noon. It is highly recommended that you show up early to guarantee a spot.

There will not be pediatric vaccines available. Those looking for pediatric vaccines can head to one of DeKalb’s regional health center locations.

