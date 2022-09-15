Drive-thru flu vaccine event in Dunwoody Sept. 17
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The DeKalb County Board of Health will hold a drive-thru flu vaccination event Sept. 17 at Dunwoody High School.
Three vaccines will be available: standard, Flublok, and high dose. The high-dose vaccine is meant for those 65 or older and people who have chronic health conditions or are immunocompromised.
All patients should bring their insurance information and a photo ID. Most insurances cover the shot, but the shot is available for a low fee if yours doesn’t.
The vaccinations will be available from 8 a.m. to noon. It is highly recommended that you show up early to guarantee a spot.
There will not be pediatric vaccines available. Those looking for pediatric vaccines can head to one of DeKalb’s regional health center locations.
