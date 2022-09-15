East Point to hold ‘Salsa in the City’ Sept. 24

Salsa in the City
Salsa in the City(City of East Point)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Sep. 15, 2022
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - East Point will hold a “Salsa in the City” event Sept. 24 in honor of National Hispanic Heritage Month.

Visitors can dance the night away in a uniquely Hispanic style. The event will feature a live salsa band and salsa instructor to walk visitors through the dance style, food vendors and a DJ.

“Salsa in the City” will be held at East Point City Hall starting at 6 p.m and running until 9 p.m. It is free and open to the public.

