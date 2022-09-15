FIRST ALERT FORECAST: 60s to start Thursday; Mostly sunny this afternoon
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 5:41 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - It’s another nice start to the day with temperatures in the low 60s. Expect mostly sunny skies this afternoon with highs in the 80′s.
Thursday’s summary
High - 86°
Normal high - 84°
Chance of rain - 0%
What you need to know
It’ll be another picture-perfect day in metro Atlanta with slightly warmer temperatures. That will be the trend through the weekend with dry weather and highs in the low 90′s by Monday!
Tropical Storm Fiona
Tropical Storm Fiona will track through the north Caribbean over the weekend, but eventually turn northeast and away from the U.S. Click here for more info on Fiona.
7 Day Forecast
