FIRST ALERT FORECAST: 60s to start Thursday; Mostly sunny this afternoon

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - It’s another nice start to the day with temperatures in the low 60s. Expect mostly sunny skies this afternoon with highs in the 80′s.

Thursday’s summary

High - 86°

Normal high - 84°

Chance of rain - 0%

What you need to know

It’ll be another picture-perfect day in metro Atlanta with slightly warmer temperatures. That will be the trend through the weekend with dry weather and highs in the low 90′s by Monday!

Tropical Storm Fiona

Tropical Storm Fiona will track through the north Caribbean over the weekend, but eventually turn northeast and away from the U.S. Click here for more info on Fiona.

7 Day Forecast

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.