First Alert Forecast | Sunny and superb weather continues; Hot next week

First Alert Forecast: Warm through the weekend; Hot next week
By Fred Campagna
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 5:45 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Dry and beautiful weather continues on Thursday. The day will start with the temperature ranging from the mid 50s in west and north Georgia to the low 60s in Metro Atlanta. Watch for sun glare early in the day as the sun rises at 7:21 a.m. EDT. We’ll enjoy a ton of sunshine with highs in the low to mid 80s.

It will stay comfortable at night into the weekend. The low temperature will be in the mid 60s in Atlanta Friday through Sunday before rising into the mid to upper 60s as warmer weather arrives early next week.

With a lot of sunshine in the forecast through the weekend, the high temperature will stay in the mid 80s. It will get hotter next week as high pressure slides east and allows hot weather building over the central United States to move east into north Georgia. It will be five or more degrees above normal Monday through Wednesday. There is no rain in the forecast through the next seven days.

It will not get extremely humid even as it gets hotter early next week. The feels like temperature will be close to the air temperature with the low to moderate humidity.

Tropical Storm Fiona forms in the Atlantic Ocean

