Fulton County Fresh Mobile Market opens applications

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Fulton County Fresh Mobile Market has opened applications to help determine what communities it will serve this fall.

The market will serve several Fulton communities from Oct. 18 to Nov. 17, with priority given to food deserts. It was created to educate people living in those communities about the importance of fresh produce and provide them with fresh produce.

Produce will be given to people who show up at a nutrition class. The 30 to 45-minute sessions are led by the UGA Fulton County Cooperative Extension. At the end of the class, participants will be given a take-home bag of produce to prepare.

You can submit your community for consideration here.

