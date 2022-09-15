Grady Memorial gets $130 million to expand bed capacity

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A major infusion of cash is headed to a hospital that is critical to health care for thousands of families in metro Atlanta.

On Thursday, Governor Brian Kemp announced the state will provide $130 million for Grady Memorial to expand bed capacity.

The announcement comes after Wellstar Atlanta Medical Center announced in August that the hospital will close Nov. 1, leaving Grady as the only level one trauma center in metro Atlanta.

“Our job is to now move forward, to move forward and to find a viable solution to the needs of the community,” said Gov. Kemp.

He said a big part of that solution is the $130 million in state funds to permanently increase Grady’s hospital bed capacity.

“It is our intent to bring upwards of 185 additional beds online as quickly and as safely as possible,” said Grady Health System President and CEO John Haupert.

The governor said Grady is also in the process of adding 40 beds that will be available by Nov. 1.

But he added filling the healthcare needs of the state is going to take ongoing collaboration.

“Standing here with these leaders, it is our goal to see investments strengthen Grady’s long term ability to serve patients who would’ve otherwise chosen AMC,” said Gov. Kemp.

On Thursday, some faith leaders held a separate press conference outside of Atlanta Medical Center.

Transforming Faith Church Pastor Lee May said, “let’s figure out a more sustainable solution than what’s been offered today.”

The faith leaders said they’re calling on Gov. Kemp to meet with them to discuss the closure that’s taking away hospital beds and jobs.

“The thousands of employees that will be affected by this hospital, we cannot forget that, these are lives being forever changed,” said May.

Fulton County Board of Commissioners Chairman Robb Pitts was also at Thursday’s announcement.

“The manager and I are working on a long-term solution to the loss of this facility which in all probability means a new facility somewhere,” Pitts said.

Pitts said while it’s going to take a lot of money and time, the county is working to bring another medical facility to the area to fill the void left by AMC.

He said they’re looking to have another medical facility somewhere in the southern part of the county.

