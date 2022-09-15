Gwinnett police officer charged after killing person in crash

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A Gwinnett police officer has been charged after killing a motorist in a car crash.

Michael Brady struck a moped with his patrol car on McEver Road early Sept. 9, injuring the driver. The moped driver was taken to the hospital and died of their injuries the next day. Brady stated he was looking at the patrol car’s mobile data terminal at the time of the crash.

Brady has been charged with following too closely and second-degree vehicular homicide. Both charges are misdemeanors.

He was booked into the Hall County Jail Tuesday night and posted bond.

