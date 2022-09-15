Hawks to hold open practice Sept. 28

Atlanta Hawks guards Trae Young and Bogdan Bogdanovic (13) celebrate after a Hawks basket...
Atlanta Hawks guards Trae Young and Bogdan Bogdanovic (13) celebrate after a Hawks basket during the second half of the team's NBA play-in basketball game against the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday, April 13, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)(John Bazemore | AP)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 12:33 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Hawks will hold an open practice at State Farm Arena Sept. 28 at 7 p.m.

Fans will get their first live look at the 2022-23 Hawks, including superstar Trae Young and new acquisition Dejounte Murray. They’ll also get a look at how coach Nate McMillan runs the team.

Attendees will get a magnetic schedule, while supplies last. PA announcer Big Tigger, in-game host Shamea Morton, DJ MoHawk, Harry the Hawk and the ATL Hawks Dancers will be there as well.

Tickets are $5 and are available here.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Monica Pearson and Big Tigger -- Part 1
Monica Pearson One on One: Big Tigger

Latest News

Atlanta Skyhawks tryouts
College Park Skyhawks to host open tryouts Sept. 25
State Farm Arena
Hawks to host job fair Sept. 10
College Park Skyhawks unveil 2022-23 schedule
Wichita State guard Tyson Etienne (1) dribbles the ball against Houston during the first half...
Hawks sign guard Tyson Etienne