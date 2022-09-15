Hawks to hold open practice Sept. 28
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 12:33 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Hawks will hold an open practice at State Farm Arena Sept. 28 at 7 p.m.
Fans will get their first live look at the 2022-23 Hawks, including superstar Trae Young and new acquisition Dejounte Murray. They’ll also get a look at how coach Nate McMillan runs the team.
Attendees will get a magnetic schedule, while supplies last. PA announcer Big Tigger, in-game host Shamea Morton, DJ MoHawk, Harry the Hawk and the ATL Hawks Dancers will be there as well.
Tickets are $5 and are available here.
