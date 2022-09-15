LIVE REPORTS FROM LONDON: CBS46 coverage of death of Queen Elizabeth II 9/15/22

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - CBS46 anchor Rick Folbaum and David Whisenant from WBTV in North Carolina are in London to cover the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II. They will provide live coverage on-air and online for CBS46 and WBTV respectively.

Sept. 15

Day 2 of covering history. Watch for my live coverage and social media posts as we count down to Queen Elizabeth’s funeral. @cbs46 @GrayTelevision #QueenElizabethII pic.twitter.com/r2E7Zsqi7m — Rick Folbaum (@RickFolbaum) September 15, 2022

Where we are, and what we see. I'll be live in London this morning on @WBTV_News! #TheQueen pic.twitter.com/zLNEfvwVgU — David Whisenant WBTV (@DavidWhisenant) September 15, 2022

