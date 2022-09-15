LIVE REPORTS FROM LONDON: CBS46 coverage of death of Queen Elizabeth II 9/15/22

RICK FOLBAUM IN LONDON TONIGHT
By CBS46 News Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 5:55 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - CBS46 anchor Rick Folbaum and David Whisenant from WBTV in North Carolina are in London to cover the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II. They will provide live coverage on-air and online for CBS46 and WBTV respectively.

Sept. 15

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

