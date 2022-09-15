Man found with severe head trauma in Roswell park

ROSWELL, Ga. (CBS46) - Roswell Police are investigating whether a man was beaten and left for dead in the Roswell Area Park. They’re calling it a potential assault because they have yet to interview the victim. The male victim man’s injuries are so bad that he can’t give police a statement as to what happened.

People who frequent the park call the incident alarming. Elizabeth Sharp and her dog Briggs use the park’s sprawling trail system to get in their daily steps.

So, the thought of police investigating a potential violent crime in the park has Sharp taking notice.

“This just doesn’t happen in this park. This is a lovely city, a lovely park. It’s so well taken care of; I mean very out of the ordinary. I hope that the poor soul who was injured is going to be OK,” said Sharp.

Roswell Police say a 40-year-old man suffering from a head injury was discovered this past Tuesday night along the trail system that surrounds the park. Now, they are warning the public.

Roswell Police have a designated unit for the park. The trail system is well-lit and lamp posts line the dirt path, so police ask if anyone saw something suspicious or unusual between 8:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Tuesday night to call police.

“I hope that there’s a quick resolution to the problem,” said Sharp.

Roswell Police ask that if you saw anything suspicious or unusual to contact authorities at 770-640-4584 or eblaser@roswellgov.com.

