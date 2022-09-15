Man shot and killed after domestic violence, ‘wielding knife’ at police officer

MARIETTA, Ga. (CBS46) - An investigation is underway after officials say a 22-year-old man wielding a knife at a police officer was shot and killed on Wednesday evening.

According to officials, the 9-1-1 center received a call from someone at a residence on 1826 Sandtown Rd. in Marietta around 8:17 p.m.

The caller reportedly said she was “involved in a domestic violence incident with the man identified as Anton Washington, who also lives in the home. Responding officers met with the caller and ultimately had contact with Washington inside the home.” Washington had a knife and initially followed instructions to put the knife on the floor. He then picked the knife back up and lunged toward one of the officers.

Washington was rushed to Kennestone Hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Officials add once the investigation is completed, the case will be given to the Cobb County District Attorney’s Office for review.

