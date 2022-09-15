Man shot and killed after domestic violence, ‘wielding knife’ at police officer
22-year-old fatally shot after domestic violence incident, wielding knife at police officer in Marietta
MARIETTA, Ga. (CBS46) - An investigation is underway after officials say a 22-year-old man wielding a knife at a police officer was shot and killed on Wednesday evening.
According to officials, the 9-1-1 center received a call from someone at a residence on 1826 Sandtown Rd. in Marietta around 8:17 p.m.
The caller reportedly said she was “involved in a domestic violence incident with the man identified as Anton Washington, who also lives in the home. Responding officers met with the caller and ultimately had contact with Washington inside the home.” Washington had a knife and initially followed instructions to put the knife on the floor. He then picked the knife back up and lunged toward one of the officers.
Washington was rushed to Kennestone Hospital where he later died from his injuries.
Officials add once the investigation is completed, the case will be given to the Cobb County District Attorney’s Office for review.
CBS46 RECENT COVERAGE OF CRIME IN ATLANTA
- 1 injured, 1 dead after shooting on Jonesboro Road
- 19-year-old shot, killed during birthday party at short-term rental in Atlanta
- Police seek person of interest after man shot, killed in Atlanta’s Bankhead neighborhood
- 3 dead, others injured after 4 shootings in less than 2-hour span in Atlanta.
- ‘Senseless shootings:’ metro counties take regional approach against crime
- Shootings near grocery stores across the metro stoke fear in shoppers
- Teen shot overnight while in bed asleep in southwest Atlanta
- Man shot inside northwest Atlanta gas station during attempted robbery
- Atlanta city officials want troubled gas station in Adamsville shut down
- Atlanta records its 100th homicide in 2022, one week ahead of last year’s pace
Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.