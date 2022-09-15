Marietta names new Chief of Police

MARIETTA, Ga. (CBS46) - On Wednesday, the City of Marietta named Marty Ferrell as the new Chief of Police.

Ferrell received unanimous approval in a special-called meeting by the Marietta City Council.

“I’m honored, super excited for what the future is going to bring,” said Chief Ferrell, in an interview with CBS46 on Wednesday.

Ferrell has been with the Marietta Police Department since 1990. He served as the interim chief since January.

“Everyone has been calling me ICOP, Interim Chief of Police. ICOP. I thought it was a pretty neat name, the ICOP. But now I like the COP better, the Chief of Police,” said Chief Ferrell.

Ferrell’s promotion comes a week after two Cobb County sheriff’s deputies were killed in the line of duty.

“My heart was broken today, and then it was filled with joy this evening. As we grieve, we still have a community to take care of and we’re going to do that,” Ferrell said.

It’s the first time in 25 years, that the police department has promoted a chief from within.

Ferrell prides the department on its forward-thinking approach to law enforcement, including installing a public safety ambassador training program and a jiu-jitsu training program, to reduce harm when force is required during an arrest.

On his first day as Chief, Ferrell spearheaded a proposal to add a wellness room inside the police department.

He said the room will be fitted with sound immersion technology, warm lighting, and comfortable furniture to help reduce anxiety.

“I think we’re asking too much of these young men and women to not have some way to get them to a place where they can decompress,” said Ferrell.

He said the wellness room concept is among the first used by a law enforcement agency in the country.

Officials said that Marietta Police has 142 sworn officers. It has roughly fifty civilian officers.

Chief Ferrell said staffing levels are “sufficient,” but added the department has roughly seven current officer openings.

