Morgan County school bus driver fired after video showed him pushing students

School bus
School bus(HNN)
By Miles Montgomery
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 4:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGAN COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) - A Morgan County Charter Schools bus driver has been fired after a cellphone video showed the driver pushing two young students on a bus on Sept. 9, officials confirmed to CBS46 News.

According to officials, the Morgan County School Board voted to approve the driver’s termination on Monday.

Morgan County Charter Schools released the following statement:

The incident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Grady hospital gets $130 million to expand bed capacity
Roswell Area Park
Man found with severe head trauma in Roswell park
Atlanta woman talks about fondness for royal family
Atlanta woman talks about fondness of royal family
Governor Kemp announced the state will provide $130 million for Grady Memorial to expand bed...
Grady Memorial gets $130 million to expand bed capacity
7-year-old Ava Phillips shot and killed in Atlanta
9-1-1 call released from fatal shooting of 7-year-old girl in Atlanta