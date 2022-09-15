Morgan County school bus driver fired after video showed him pushing students

MORGAN COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) - A Morgan County Charter Schools bus driver has been fired after a cellphone video showed the driver pushing two young students on a bus on Sept. 9, officials confirmed to CBS46 News.

According to officials, the Morgan County School Board voted to approve the driver’s termination on Monday.

Morgan County Charter Schools released the following statement:

“After our investigation, the Board voted to approve the bus driver’s termination on Monday. We certainly take all incidents involving any student and our staff seriously and we will work quickly and directly to address. We will not tolerate any inappropriate behavior or actions toward our students. Their safety is our number one priority.”

The incident remains under investigation.

