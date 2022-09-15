Morgan County school bus driver fired after video showed him pushing students
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 4:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MORGAN COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) - A Morgan County Charter Schools bus driver has been fired after a cellphone video showed the driver pushing two young students on a bus on Sept. 9, officials confirmed to CBS46 News.
According to officials, the Morgan County School Board voted to approve the driver’s termination on Monday.
Morgan County Charter Schools released the following statement:
The incident remains under investigation.
Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.