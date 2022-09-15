The Numbers Behind the Matchup: Marietta vs. Walton

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Here is a look at the numbers behind this week’s ‘Drive for the GHSA State Title’ game between Class 7A No. 8 Walton (2-1) and Class 7A Marietta (1-3). Follow the link to watch the game this Friday at 8 p.m. on WPCH.

Walton Raiders (2-1)

Quarterback: Jeremy Hecklinski – 44-of-66, 1002 yards, 10 touchdowns

Receiving: Cameran Loyd – 13 receptions, 327, 4 TDs; Ayden Jackson – 10, 264, 5 TDs; Hunter Teal – 10, 192, 1 TD; Wyatt Sondeman – 8, 197, 1 TD

Rushing: Makari Bodiford – 54 carries, 302, 6 TDs; Austin Williams – 20, 124, 1 TD

Defense: Ashton Woods – 20 solo tackles, 13 assisted tackles, 33 total tackles, 1 tackle for loss; Matthew Traynor – 21 solo, 10 assist, 31 total, 2 TFL, 1 interception; Davis Callahan – 14 solo, 7 assists; Lota Ugokwe – 6 solo, 4 assists, 3 TFL; Quin Bannon – 1 sack; Ryan Anderson – 1 sack; Wendall Gregory – 1 sack, 1 int; Ethan Stannard – 1 int

Special Teams: M. Traynor – 7 punts, 284, 40.6 AVG; Tanner O’Brien – 6-of-8 PATs

Team Totals: 350 passing yards per game; 165 rushing yards per game

Marietta Blue Devils (1-3)

Quarterback: Chase McCravy – 65-of-108; 746; 4 TDs

Receiving: Christian Mathis – 18, 287, 3 TDs; Nakari Ashley – 8, 144, 1 TD

Rushing: McCravy – 38, 14, 3 TDs; Melvin Alexander – 5, 23, 3 TDs; Russell Bey – 33, 177, 1 TD

Defense: Malachi Sanders – 17 solo, 9 assists, 26 total; Kelvin Shaw – 17 solo, 15 assist, 32 total, 2 TFL; N. Ashley – 14 solo, 12 assist, 26 total, 2 TFL; Joseph Moseley – 13 solo, 11 assists, 24 total; Anthony Kruah – 8 solo, 2 assists, 4 TFL, 2 sacks, 1 fumble recovery; Da’Marion West – 10 solo, 8 assists, 3 TFL, 2 sacks; Devin Clark – 1 INT

Special Teams: C. McCravy – 12 punts, 419, 34.9 AVG; Ben Parrott – 8-of-9 PATs; 1-of-2 field goals

Team Totals: 186 passing yards per game; 66 rushing yards per game

