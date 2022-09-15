Restaurant Report Card: Salt Factory Pub fails with a 64; Brandi’s Hot Dogs receives 100

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - On Main Street in downtown Woodstock, a popular gastropub received an unpopular health report.

Salt Factory Pub failed with 64-points and a “U” for unsatisfactory. The report says there was mildew inside the ice machine. Plus, employees failed to wash their hands with soap and there was an abundance of flies in the kitchen constantly landing on food, utensils, and plates.

CBS46 tried to question management about the violations, but an employee told us managers were in a meeting.

“I’m sorry but all our managers are in a meeting, and no one is available to talk right now,” A Salt Factory Pub employee said.

When asked where the failing health inspection report is posted in the restaurant an employee told us no comment.

There are several other scores to report around metro Atlanta. In Fulton County, Chili’s on North Point Parkway in Alpharetta picked up 91-points. In Cobb County, Stoney River at Cumberland Mall in Atlanta scored a 96 and in Gwinnett County, Marco’s Pizza on Grayson Highway in Grayson earned 99-points.

And at Brandi’s World-Famous Hot Dogs on Tennessee Street in Cartersville, they scored a 100 on their last health inspection. Congratulations they are the winner of this week’s Golden Spatula Award. They’ve been around for about 20 years and they’re family owned and operated.

People line up to get into the restaurant because it’s all about the red dogs and their secret spicy chili sauce. You may want to try the chili dog, slaw dog, chili cheese dog, fries, onion rings and the chili cheese slaw burger and you can top it off with some apple pie and wash it down with some sweet tea. Boy, that’s good!

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.