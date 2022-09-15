Rodón leaves with blister, still leads Giants past Braves

Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Charlie Morton, right, is pulled from a baseball game against...
Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Charlie Morton, right, is pulled from a baseball game against the San Francisco Giants during the sixth inning in San Francisco, Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)(Godofredo A. Vásquez | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 9:07 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Carlos Rodón struck out eight in five dominant innings before leaving with a blister and the San Francisco Giants slowed down the Atlanta Braves 4-1 to win the series.

Rodón improved to 13-8. He allowed just an unearned run on two hits and a walk. He moved into second in the majors with 220 strikeouts, behind only New York Yankees ace Gerrit Cole, who has 228.

Austin Wynns drove in three runs and J.D. Davis added two hits and an RBI as San Francisco won for the fourth time in its last five games.

Giants relievers Tyler Rogers, Scott Alexander, John Brebbia and Camilo Doval combined for four scoreless innings. Doval struck out the side in the ninth inning for his 23rd save in 26 opportunities.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Atlanta Braves' Ronald Acuna Jr. tosses his bat after he walked during the fifth inning of the...
Braves to host sixth annual Los Bravos night Sept. 16
Atlanta Braves' Dansby Swanson celebrates with Austin Riley, left, after hitting a two-run home...
Wright earns 18th win, Braves beat Giants 5-1, gain on Mets
Atlanta Braves' Dansby Swanson (7) strikes out against the San Francisco Giants during the...
Braves miss chance to gain ground, lose 3-2 to Giants
Atlanta Braves' Robbie Grossman is congratulated by Eddie Rosario after hitting a two-run home...
Braves postseason single-game tickets go on sale Sept. 23