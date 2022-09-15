Search begins for new DeKalb County School superintendent

By Jasmina Alston
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 7:01 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -The search for a new superintendent has started in DeKalb County.

The DeKalb County School Board decided to hire a firm to find someone new.

The Georgia School Boards Association is taking on the task after being approved for the job at Monday’s meeting.

The GSBA presented to the school board their plans in the search process.

During the meeting, one board member pointed to the school district’s history and failing decisions.

Board member Dr. Joyce Morley voiced her concerns about how the board has handled the position in the past.

“You have people who are good enough to clean up your mess, but they’re not good enough to consider them down the road and they have to jump through hoops,” she said. “When do we stop doing this?”

The current interim superintendent Dr. Vasanne Tinsley took on the role when Cheryl Watson-Harris was fired earlier this year.

That decision was made after a student-produced video showed disturbing conditions inside Druid Hills High School.

At one point, the school board blamed the superintendent and then fired her the same day.

