Second Cobb County deputy killed in the line of duty to be laid to rest

DALLAS, Ga. (CBS46) - The second of two Cobb County Sheriff’s deputies killed in the line of duty will be laid to rest on Thursday.

The funeral for Deputy Marshall Samual Ervin, Jr. will take place at West Ridge Church in Dallas.

The funeral for his colleague, Deputy Jonathan Koleski, took place on Wednesday in Kennesaw and it was very emotional and moving to witness. The procession afterward into Cherokee County drew large crowds.

Deputy Ervin had been with the Cobb County Sheriff’s Office for seven years. He leaves behind a wife and two daughters.

Deputy Ervin and Deputy Koleski were trying to serve an arrest warrant last Thursday night at a home near Marietta when, according to authorities, the roommate of the man they were trying to arrest started shooting. There was a brief exchange of gunfire, but both deputies died from their gunshot wounds.

Thursday’s service will also likely draw large crowds in Paulding County. Spectators will line the streets to pay their respects to the family and show the law enforcement community how much they care and support them.

Many of the spectators at Deputy Koleski’s service were retired law enforcement officers themselves.

“This means everything, to the family and to law enforcement,” said one spectator who is retired law enforcement.

“His ultimate sacrifice will never be forgotten,” said another spectator.

The funeral for Deputy Marshall Ervin, Jr. will begin with visitation from noon to 2 p.m. The service immediately follows at 2 p.m. at West Ridge Church (3522 Hiram Acworth Highway, Dallas, GA 30157).

If you would like to be part of this, a good viewing spot for the procession will be along Dallas Highway between Lost Mountain Road and Barrett Parkway.

