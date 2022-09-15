Tentative agreement reached for railway workers helps avoid nationwide strike

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - After tense negotiations, President Joe Biden announced early Thursday morning that a tentative agreement has been reached between the labor union and railroad companies, preventing the nationwide rail worker strike that experts say was going to cripple the U.S. economy.

President Biden released the following statement on Twitter early Thursday morning:

“This is a win for the economy and for the American people. Rail workers will get better pay, improved working conditions, and peace of mind around their health care costs. I thank both the unions and rail companies for negotiating in good faith.”

Prior to the announcement, hundreds of thousands of rail workers were planning to go on strike Friday if their demands for better sick leave and attendance policies were not granted by railroad companies.

The agreement now heads to union members for a ratification vote, which is a standard procedure in labor talks. While the vote is tallied, workers have agreed not to strike.

As part of the growing concerns surrounding a potential strike, many railway companies were implementing preliminary measures to avoid service disruptions in Georgia.

On Wednesday, Amtrak canceled all long-distance routes over concerns that freight trains might be stalled in some areas, blocking routes they use and share with freight trains in order to service their own passengers.

Amtrak also announced plans to shut down the Crescent Line that services parts of metro Atlanta and Gainesville on Thursday, but when CBS46 reached back out to Amtrak following the new agreement, Amtrak released the following statement:

“Amtrak is working to quickly restore canceled trains and reaching out to impacted customers to accommodate on first available departures. Will provide an update soon as information becomes available.”

Norfolk Southern and CSX, two other major train companies that operate freight trains in Georgia, shut down train exports of hazardous materials from entering Georgia as a preempted measure amid the looming strike.

CBS46 has reached back out to both companies, and we are still waiting on a response.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.

