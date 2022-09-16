32-year-old with multiple medical issues reported missing

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Police have requested the public’s help in locating a missing 32-year-old man who has multiple serious medical issues.

According to officials, Andrew Lichtenstadter was last seen around 10:02 am at his residence at 637 Antietam Dr. That is a group home for behavioral disorders.

Lichtenstadter was last seen wearing a gray shirt, black pants black socks, no shoes.

He has been diagnosed with moderate IDD, Asthma, Brain Tumor, Fetal Alcohol Syndrome, Hypertension, Hypothyroidism, Reactive Attachment Disorder and Seizures/Pseudo Seizures. He has walked away from the group home on several occasions, officials tell CBS46 News.

If you see him, you are advised to use caution as he is prone to mood swings and temper tantrums. Notify SVU at 770-724-7710.

