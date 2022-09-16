Atlanta area animal shelters waiving fees this weekend

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Best Friends Animal Society is helping shelters across the nation waive adoption fees this weekend. The Society is waiving fees at all of its shelters and 600 more across the country are waiving or reducing fees. This is the third adoption campaign Best Friends is holding this year after similar events in May and July.

The adoption campaign is timed to coincide with National Puppy Mill Awareness Day, meant to bring the inhumane night of the puppy mill industry to light.

Best Friends recently released data claiming shelters are in crisis nationwide. The charity claims more than 350,000 animals were killed in shelters last year because of staffing shortages, limited shelter hours, decreased volunteers, and reduced adoption events.

Best Friends Animal Society CEO Julie Castle says adoption campaigns work. “Our July National Adoption Weekend saw close to 10,000 animals adopted in a three-day period. I’m confident we can beat that, just as I’m confident we can bring the country to no-kill by 2025,” she said.

The Atlanta-area shelters waiving or reducing fees include:

