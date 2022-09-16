Atlanta area hospital adds emergency room tent

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. (CBS46) – The emergency room at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta at Scottish Rite Hospital looks a little different these days.

“It’s like a M*A*S*H tent. It’s kind of how we describe it,” said Dr. Thuy Bui of Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta. “You have a nurse, you have a physician, you have a tech. You have the exact same resources that you would have inside the department.”

The hospital is seeing a dramatic increase in the number of children visiting their emergency department. Pediatric COVID cases are skyrocketing, but Dr. Bui says it’s not just COVID, they’re treating many kids with other respiratory illnesses like RSV.

“This is probably the first year that kids are truly in school, full-time, not virtual anymore. Plus, now kids are going back to school unmask so kids are just getting infected all over the place,” said Dr. Bui.

Those infection rates are putting a huge strain on hospital staff and space, but this so-called surge tent is helping. Patient wait times have decreased by half, from six hours to nearly three. That’s still a long time, but Dr. Bui says parents can help alleviate that pressure by talking with their pediatrician before visiting the ER.

“See whether or not this is something that could be taken care of in the office. And if it truly is something the pediatrician thinks needs to come to the emergency room then definitely come down this way,” said Dr. Bui.

Dr. Bui stresses the hospital isn’t turning anyone away. However, she also doesn’t see an end in this surge anytime soon and says the tent will likely be up through the winter.

