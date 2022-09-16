Atlanta police searching for homeless man’s killer

Horace "Obie" Meadows was shot and killed earlier this week.
Horace "Obie" Meadows was shot and killed earlier this week.(Atlanta Police Department)
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Atlanta police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a homeless man’s killer.

52-year-old Horace “Obie” Meadows was found with a gunshot wound at 159 Forsyth St. SW Sept. 14. He was taken to the hospital where he later died. Meadows was apparently shot with a pellet gun.

Atlanta police are offering a $2,000 reward for any information. Those with information should contact the Atlanta Police Department at 404-546-2518 or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477). Tips can be submitted anonymously.

