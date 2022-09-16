Atlanta police searching for homeless man’s killer

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Atlanta police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a homeless man’s killer.

52-year-old Horace “Obie” Meadows was found with a gunshot wound at 159 Forsyth St. SW Sept. 14. He was taken to the hospital where he later died. Meadows was apparently shot with a pellet gun.

Atlanta police are offering a $2,000 reward for any information. Those with information should contact the Atlanta Police Department at 404-546-2518 or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477). Tips can be submitted anonymously.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.