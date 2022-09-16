Atlanta’s Thiago Almada in Argentina squad for friendlies

Atlanta United's Thiago Almada, right, gets position on a pass in front of Orlando City's...
Atlanta United's Thiago Almada, right, gets position on a pass in front of Orlando City's Antonio Carlos (25) during the first half of an MLS soccer match Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)(John Raoux | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:47 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
(AP) - Atlanta United forward Thiago Almada was included in Argentina’s 28-man squad Thursday for two World Cup warm-up matches to be played in the United States this month.

The team will face Honduras on Sept. 23 in Miami and Jamaica four days later in New Jersey.

Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni dropped four players from his earlier list: goalkeeper Juan Musso, defender Lucas Martínez, midfielder Exequiel Palacios and striker Nicolás González — the latter two are injured.

Teams can take 26 players to the World Cup in Qatar, which starts Nov. 20. Neither Honduras nor Jamaica will be in the tournament.

Argentina is in Group C at the World Cup with Saudi Arabia, Poland and Mexico.

The 21-year-old Almada joined Atlanta in Major League Soccer from Club Atlético Vélez Sarsfield of the Argentine first division in February. He plays as a forward or attacking midfielder.

