DeKalb County animal shelter broken into overnight, 3 dogs taken

DECATUR, Ga. (CBS46) - A DeKalb County animal shelter was broken into overnight and several dogs were taken.

A man broke into the PAWS Atlanta animal shelter at 5287 Covington Highway in Decatur and stole three dogs, including two pit bull mix puppies and a Yorkie, according to the shelter. One other dog was found wandering nearby and is believed to have been dropped by the thief.

A PAWS Atlanta employee tells CBS46 that the man smashed a window and gained entry to the shelter around 3 a.m.

PAWS says DeKalb Police responded and are looking through surveillance video to try and identify the man.

If you have any information, contact DeKalb PD.

