DeKalb County animal shelter broken into overnight, 3 dogs taken

Emilia and Violet
Emilia and Violet(PAWS Atlanta)
By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 7:40 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
DECATUR, Ga. (CBS46) - A DeKalb County animal shelter was broken into overnight and several dogs were taken.

A man broke into the PAWS Atlanta animal shelter at 5287 Covington Highway in Decatur and stole three dogs, including two pit bull mix puppies and a Yorkie, according to the shelter. One other dog was found wandering nearby and is believed to have been dropped by the thief.

A PAWS Atlanta employee tells CBS46 that the man smashed a window and gained entry to the shelter around 3 a.m.

PAWS Atlanta broken into overnight
PAWS Atlanta broken into overnight(PAWS Atlanta)

PAWS says DeKalb Police responded and are looking through surveillance video to try and identify the man.

If you have any information, contact DeKalb PD.

