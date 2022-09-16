Ellianos Coffee celebrating National Coffee Day with free coffee

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Ellianos Coffee will celebrate National Coffee Day Sept. 29 by giving away free coffee.

Anyone who stops at an Ellianos Coffee drive-thru location will get a free medium hot or iced coffee. No other purchase is necessary for the free coffee.

There are three Ellianos Coffee locations in metro Atlanta; one in Dallas, Lithia Springs and Rockmart. The chain also has several locations in southern Georgia.

