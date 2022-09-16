Falcons’ Damien Williams misses practice with sore rib

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota (1) hands off the ball to running back Damien...
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota (1) hands off the ball to running back Damien Williams (6) during the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Monday, Aug. 22, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)(Frank Franklin II | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:35 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — Atlanta Falcons running back Damien Williams was held out of practice for the second consecutive day with a rib injury.

Williams’ status is uncertain for Sunday’s game at the Los Angeles Rams.

Williams had been expected to share carries with Falcons starter Cordarrelle Patterson.

Instead, Williams had only two carries for 2 yards before suffering the injury on Atlanta’s second possession of last week’s 27-26 loss to the New Orleans Saints.

Atlanta rookie Tyler Algeier could make his debut as Patterson’s backup against the Rams if Williams can’t play.

