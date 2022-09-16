FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Nice Weekend, but Summer-Like Heat Returns Next Week

Sunshine and mid 80′s through the weekend. 90′s return Tuesday.
Beautiful this weekend, but warming up next week. We are also keeping an eye on the tropics.(WGCL)
By Ella Dorsey and Courteney Jacobazzi
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 6:00 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - We continue our beautiful stretch of weather to round out the week and as we head into the weekend.

Humidity will stay low, mornings will stay comfortable, and afternoons will be in the mid 80′s.

If you plan on getting outdoors this weekend, you’ll have every opportunity as there will be no rain, but plenty of sunshine!

Sunshine and warm weather continues through the weekend.(WGCL)

Next week, we look ahead to quite the warm up that will take us from a Fall-like feel to more of a Summer-like feel.

Due to this warm up, we have issued a First Alert for Tuesday. The heat will have a greater impact on those of you who work outdoors and also any after school activities. Be sure you are taking the proper steps to stay cool and hydrated!

Temperatures will climb into the low 90's by next Tuesday.(WGCL)

While heat won’t be hard to find, rain will. The next seven days do look to stay dry, so enjoy the sunshine!

When it comes to the tropics, we are keeping a close eye on Fiona as she moves closer to the Caribbean. While right now the storm doesn’t look to pose a threat to the United States, we will still watch how the track progresses through the weekend.

Fiona will maintain tropical storm status through the Caribbean before making a right turn toward the Bahamas by the middle of next week.(WGCL)

Here is your 7 day First Alert Forecast:

Lots of sunshine the next seven days with temperatures climbing back into the 90's just in time for the start of Fall.(WGCL)

