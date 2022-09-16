FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Nice Weekend, but Summer-Like Heat Returns Next Week
Sunshine and mid 80′s through the weekend. 90′s return Tuesday.
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - We continue our beautiful stretch of weather to round out the week and as we head into the weekend.
Humidity will stay low, mornings will stay comfortable, and afternoons will be in the mid 80′s.
If you plan on getting outdoors this weekend, you’ll have every opportunity as there will be no rain, but plenty of sunshine!
Next week, we look ahead to quite the warm up that will take us from a Fall-like feel to more of a Summer-like feel.
Due to this warm up, we have issued a First Alert for Tuesday. The heat will have a greater impact on those of you who work outdoors and also any after school activities. Be sure you are taking the proper steps to stay cool and hydrated!
While heat won’t be hard to find, rain will. The next seven days do look to stay dry, so enjoy the sunshine!
When it comes to the tropics, we are keeping a close eye on Fiona as she moves closer to the Caribbean. While right now the storm doesn’t look to pose a threat to the United States, we will still watch how the track progresses through the weekend.
Here is your 7 day First Alert Forecast:
