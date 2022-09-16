A first look at the 9-8-8 crisis lifeline, nearly 500 GA callers ‘rescued’

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - New data shows thousands of Georgians are relying on the 9-8-8 Crisis Lifeline.

In the first 45 days, 9-8-8 received 37,561 calls, texts and chats, according to the Georgia Crisis and Access Line.

Of those, operators were able to help rescue 476 callers believed to be in danger.

9-8-8 launched in mid-July. This first data set runs through the end of August.

Roughly 10 percent of all callers were 18 and younger.

“This says to me that if teens are reaching out, we need to meet them where they are,” said Rachael Holloman, Suicide Prevention Director for the GA Dept. of Behavioral Health & Developmental Disabilities.

Holloman and the state are hosting 600 teens at Georgia’s first-ever co-ed suicide prevention summit on Saturday in Cobb County.

The teen summit will be held Saturday, September 17 from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Coca-Cola Roxy in Battery Park.

On Thursday, Amerigroup – a health insurance provider – held a mental health awareness event with a focus on suicide prevention.

Joseph Stone said he’s seen an uptick in youth seeking mental health services.

“Just feeling isolated during this time. Feeling overwhelmed,” said Stone, who said he uses real-life experience to help guide youth to mental health resources.

On Wednesday, the nonprofit organization Silence the Shame hosted the 2nd annual My Life is a Gift Suicide Awareness Summit and discussed suicide prevention awareness and the importance of mental health.

“Not feeling heard or seen, and now I get to be on the other side of that and advocate, assist, stand up, feel proud. I recognize that in my sharing my story and standing up, that encourages others to do the same,” said Stone.

