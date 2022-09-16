Game of the Week: Marietta vs. Walton

By Fred Kalil
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 6:06 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - There’s nothing quite like high school homecoming, especially when there’s a parade winding through the streets. CBS 46′s Fred Kalil is at Northcut Stadium as Marietta hosts Walton in the Peachtree TV Game of the Week!

Marietta comes into the game at 1-3 and Walton is 2-1, but Marietta has won the last two games between the two schools.

