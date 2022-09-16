Georgia State installs university’s first black president

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Dr. Brian Blake was invested as the president of Georgia State University today, making him the first Black president in school history. He is the eighth president overall.

The ceremony was held at the school’s new convocation center near the school’s football stadium. Blake’s investiture was the first event held in the new building.

The school began as a night school in 1913. It was integrated in 1962.

Dr. Blake’s tenure as university president began in August of last year.

