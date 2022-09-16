Georgia woman shares multiple letters from the Royal Family

By Sawyer Buccy
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 9:07 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Georgia woman Elizabeth K. Emerson has pulled out some of her most prized possessions, multiple letters she says, are from the royal family.

“Meghan Markle wrote me a handwritten message in her famous handwriting,” said Emerson. “This one is from Kensington Palace.”

For years, she says she has kept these letters to herself.

“Dear Liz, thank you for your very kind letter. I am touched by your kindness as well as your thoughtfulness to write,” said Emerson, while reading a handwritten letter from Meghan, Duchess of Sussex.

When Queen Elizabeth died, Emerson says the letters took on a new significance.

“I am a native of Kenya in East Africa. I am part of the Commonwealth,” said Emerson.

She sees the Queen’s death as the end of an era and believes the letters she has received through the years, are a glimpse into the future.

“She didn’t have to write back when I sent gifts for Lilibet Diana, but she chose to write back to me. I think it says a lot about the future of the Royal Family,” said Emerson.

