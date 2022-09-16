Gunna Fest to be held in College Park Sept. 17

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Despite his recent legal troubles, rapper and Atlanta native Gunna will hold Gunna Fest 2022 Sept. 17.

The festival will be held at the old Target parking lot at 5021 Old National Hwy. in College Park. It will begin at noon and run until 6 p.m. Gunna is teaming up with Goodr Grocery Store to provide rides, games and food.

Gunna, whose real name is Sergio Kitchens, is currently in jail on RICO charges. Prosecutors claim he is a high-ranking member of the YSL street gang.

Tickets for Gunna Fest are free and available here.

