High Museum of Art opens Stephen Burks exhibition

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The High Museum of Art has opened the new exhibit Stephen Burks: Shelter in Place. The first museum exhibit of Burks’ work in over a decade challenges our idea of domesticity in a time when many people were told to shelter in place due to a pandemic.

The exhibit tries to imagine what happier and more inviting domestic spaces might look like. There are more than 50 works, including some that encourage audience participation. Viewers can add to the “Woven TV,” a television enveloped in a lattice-like structure. Another work was made in collaboration with students from Berea College in Kentucky that highlights Burks’ inclusive creation process.

The exhibit opens Sept. 16 and will be on display through March 5.

