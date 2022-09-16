LIVE REPORTS FROM LONDON: CBS46 coverage of death of Queen Elizabeth II 9/16/22

CBS46 anchor Rick Folbaum providing live reports from London
CBS46 anchor Rick Folbaum providing live reports from London(WGCL)
By CBS46 News Staff
Sep. 16, 2022
LONDON (CBS46) - CBS46 anchor Rick Folbaum and David Whisenant from WBTV in North Carolina are in London to cover the funeral for Queen Elizabeth II. They will provide live coverage on-air and online for CBS46 and WBTV respectively.

PHOTOS: Queen Elizabeth II, 4/21/26-9/8/22

Sept. 16

Great to meet Jim Donovan Fans from KYW, a station I watched growing up in South Jersey. Ukee Washington, wish you...

Posted by Rick Folbaum on Friday, September 16, 2022

