Major traffic change happening early Monday morning on Georgia 400

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Weather permitting, Georgia Department of Transportation construction partners will activate a new Interstate 285 eastbound traffic pattern before Roswell Road at 5 a.m. Monday.

I-285 eastbound drivers looking for Glenridge Drive, State Route (SR) 400 northbound or SR 400 southbound must exit earlier just before the Roswell Road overpass.

This new exit point places drivers into the collector-distributor system that accommodates exiting and entering traffic away from the main interstate lanes enhancing safety and reducing congestion points.

The anticipated opening is another key milestone progressing toward the I-285 lane reductions later this fall.

