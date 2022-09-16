Mall of Georgia’s Fall Fest set for Sept. 24

Candy apples are one of Donell's Candies Halloween treats
Candy apples are one of Donell's Candies Halloween treats (KCWY)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 3:41 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Mall of Georgia will host its annual Fall Fest Sept. 24 in the mall’s Village Amphitheatre.

The celebration will feature food such as pie and candy apples, live music and a screening of Sing 2. Guests will also enjoy a variety of other crafts and activities.

The festival will host a concert from Double Take, a local 1980s cover band.

The event is free and open to the public. It will begin at 4 p.m. and run until 9 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Best Friends Animal Society
Atlanta area animal shelters waiving fees this weekend
FILE - A worker returns voting machines to storage at the Fulton County Election preparation...
Breaches of voting machine data raise worries for midterms
ZESTO ICE CREAM
Zesto restaurant in Buckhead closing after 70 years
CBS46 anchor Rick Folbaum providing live reports from London
LIVE REPORTS FROM LONDON: CBS46 coverage of death of Queen Elizabeth II 9/16/22