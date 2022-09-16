Mall of Georgia’s Fall Fest set for Sept. 24

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Mall of Georgia will host its annual Fall Fest Sept. 24 in the mall’s Village Amphitheatre.

The celebration will feature food such as pie and candy apples, live music and a screening of Sing 2. Guests will also enjoy a variety of other crafts and activities.

The festival will host a concert from Double Take, a local 1980s cover band.

The event is free and open to the public. It will begin at 4 p.m. and run until 9 p.m.

