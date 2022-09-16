Neighbors memorialize Cobb County deputies killed in the line of duty

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - People who live in Hampton Glen and others in the surrounding neighborhoods have all stepped in to memorialize Deputies Jonathan Koleski and Marshall Ervin Jr. The community wants one thing to be known, and that is that they will always have respect for public servants.

Megahn Strickland vividly remembers the night the two deputies were killed in the line of duty.

“We started hearing sirens and that’s just so uncharacteristic of this area,” she said.

She immediately jumped on social media to talk with people in the neighborhood, to figure a way to memorialize the two men.

“You can’t just sit back and say you support the police, without doing something to visually support them,” said Strickland.

She and several others came together and put a memorial up at the entrance of the Hampton Glen neighborhood. Thursday, on the day of Deputy Ervin’s funeral, she came by with her daughter to add more donated items, to beautify the memorial.

“My vision was just that we turn our sadness into something productive that is respectful and honors those people,” she said.

Strickland’s daughter even painted and decorated a flag of her own to place at the site.

“I did that because I heard that the police officers got hurt, and I wanted to help our community,” said Maddie Strickland.

According to Cobb County officials, deputy Koleski served with the sheriff’s office in Cobb County for 15 years and was a U.S. Army veteran. Deputy Ervin Jr. served with the Cobb County Sheriff’s office for seven years.

Gov. Brian Kemp has ordered flags to be flown at half-staff.

The house where the tragedy happened sits boarded up, with police tape still visible. Neighborhood mailboxes around the neighborhood are decorated with ribbons, showing support for law enforcement. Strickland believes it’s the least that can be done.

“We want the police to be there when we need them, but are we there when they need us?” she said.

The Cobb Sheriff’s Foundation opened the Fallen Personnel Fund to support the two families of these deputies. You can learn more and donate at:

https://cobbsheriffsfoundation.org/donations/donate-to-fallen-heroes/

