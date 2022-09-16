Nonprofit looking for space to hold teen, senior programs in southeast Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Advocates in a southeast Atlanta neighborhood claim they’re being shut out of their community center.

For months, Soisette Lumpkin said she’s been asking Atlanta’s Department of Parks and Recreation for a community-benefit agreement to use the Thomasville Recreation Center near the dilapidated Forest Cove Apartments. As executive director of Friends of the Urban Food Forest, Lumpkin’s non-profit wants to offer tutoring for teens in the area.

“We’re at a place now where we’re tired of begging to use our own facilities,” she said. “We need help.”

Lumpkin said they have already pre-registered 40 kids, many of whom admit to being behind in school because of the COVID pandemic.

“A lot of my kids said, ‘Ms. Lumpkin, I just didn’t go to school,’” she said. “This is crucial because our kids are sophomores and juniors, and we want them to graduate.”

Friends of the Urban Food Forest also run day camps for senior citizens several times a week. Lumpkin said they pay $1500 monthly to rent space outside of Thomasville Heights. It’s money she said could be going toward educational classes and field trips for the 60 seniors they serve.

“We shouldn’t have to pay when we have facilities and the need is great, and we are the community, and we live here,” she added.

Elane Clark, a 69-year-old resident of Thomasville Heights, said the day camps keep her busy. However, she said they would be a whole easier to get to if they took place at the rec center.

“For me, it’s close to home and in the community,” she added. “We have to go into another community to do stuff when we have our own community, our own spaces.”

A spokesperson from Parks & Rec sent the following statement to CBS46:

“The Department of Parks and Rec currently offers programming at the Thomasville Recreation Center for youth and teens, ages 5-17, and seniors (this began on Sept 6).

Any external vendor or partner who wishes to participate in our programming would need to submit several pieces of information for consideration including but not limited to, program scope, ages served, insurance and liability which would all need to follow the department’s process of receiving review and approval by the City’s Law and procurement departments.

However, in this case, as DPR staff is already offering programming serving the community, there is not an opportunity for an external group to offer competing programs.”

Lumpkin said her organization has the funding and resources; they just need a space in their community to host their programs.

