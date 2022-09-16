Out and About in the ATL | Sept. 16-18, 2022

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - There’s plenty of things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta. Festivals are back along with car shows, concerts, pop-up markets and more.

FRIDAY

The 25th annual Inman Farm Heritage Days are happening this weekend at Minter’s Farm in Fayetteville. There will be antique tractors, engines, cars and trucks and working exhibits in the sawmill, grist mill, syrup mill and more.

The City of Dallas is hosting its annual night of worship on Main Street featuring performances by Josh Baldwin from Methel Music, Vertical Worship and a special performance by West Ridge Church. There will be food trucks on-site.

Rapper T.I. is performing at Stockbridge Amphitheater. Special guests include Waka Flocka Flame and Dem Franchise Boyz.

The Atlanta Braves are hosting the Philadelphia Phillies this weekend. Los Bravos Night, presented by Georgia Power, is happening tonight. Saturday is Roberto Clemente Day and Atlanta Journal Constitution Day and Sunday will feature MercyMe in concert before the game. Games continue on Monday against Washington Nationals.

The Killers are bringing their Imploding The Mirage Tour with special guest Johnny Marr to State Farm Arena.

Hapeville is hosting the Happy Days Neighborhood Concert Weekend at Jess Lucas Park. Spectrum and Darwin & Friends perform Friday night and the Asheville band Wednesday and Slow Parade perform Saturday night. There will also be food vendors and artists.

Park Tavern in Piedmont Park is hosting Electric Avenue -- The 80s MTV Experience. Electric Avenue has rocked across the globe and appeared with Pat Benatar, Bobby Kimball, Little River Band, Kid Rock, Pitbull and more.

The Imagine Music Festival is happening in Kingston Downs. The theme is aquatic with pool parties and tubing and there will be dozens or artists and performers including Excision, Geiz, Kaskade, Gordon City, Seven Lions, Black Sun Empire. Snakehips, San Holo, Subtrnoics and many more.

Little Cottage Brewery in Avondale Estates is hosting the Bizarre Bazaar Witches Market featuring witchy art and crafts vendors, tarot readers and Lil Pizza truck.

It’s Jazz Night at High Museum of Art in midtown. There will be live jazz, cocktails, light food fare and a chance to explore the various galleries and collections.

SATURDAY

Sweetwater Baptist Church in Douglasville is hosting its 5th annual car and motorcycle show and BBQ cookoff.

Jurassic Jungle Live is bringing its dinosaurs to Cobb County Civic Center for 2 days. The live educational stage show featuries the world’s largest free-roaming dinosaur alongside the country’s only free-moving dinosaurs including the biggest Tyrannosaurus Rex, Triceratops, Ankylosaurus, and more!

The 4th annual Yeek Fest is happening in the City of South Fulton’s Welcome All Park. The Yeek Fest, featuring the self-proclaimed originators of the ATL-inspired dance, will teach the Yeek in a series of mini-dance sessions throughout the day, starting with Yeek Aerobics for seniors. There will also be food and a special surprise.

The two-day 56th annual Roswell Arts Festival at Town Square will feature a variety of local artists, live entertainment, children’s activities, food trucks and more.

Zoar United Methodist Church in Snellville is hosting a car show and yard sale.

The Greatest Festival in the Galaxy is happening in Suwanee. There will be an out-of-this-world parade with bands, floats, performers and police cars; 200 vendors and exhibitors offering a variety of hand-crafted items and delights; artists and craftspeople; food vendors; family fun zone; and more.

The two-day Roselawn Arts Festival is happening in Cartersville. There will be art, Heritage Craft exhibits, food and more.

The Pros vs. Joes BBQ Cook-off is happening at Dellinger Park in Cartersville. Sponsored by the Bartow County Lions Club.

Actress Christine Ricci will be at Stella & Chewy’s event for pet and art lovers at Fet Park in Buckhead. The experience gives pets and pet parents a chance to spend time and enjoy activities together to reciprocate the raw love our pets share with us every day.

The Sippin’ Safari at Zoo Atlanta will feature fine wines, tasty bites from local restaurants, live music throughout the zoo and more.

Haralson County’s 6th annual fried pie fest is happening at Buchanan’s historic square. There will more than 100 vendor booths, 2 stages of entertainment, a car show, a tractor show, beauty pageant and more.

The Atlanta Food & Wine Festival is happening this weekend at the Historic Fourth Ward Park. There will be unlimited food, wine, spirits, beer, music and more in several tasting tents. More than 30 of the top chefs in the city are being featured.

The Atlanta R&B Wine, Food & Music Fest is happening at The Center on Jonesboro Road. There will be live bands, wines, food, and vendors.

Jazz in the Alley at Betty Mauldin Park in Norcross will feature FunkyardX. There will also be food and beverage vendors.

The two-day Cumming Art Fest is happening at the new Cumming City Center in conjunction with the Splash Festival.

Joe Silk is performing during an evening of R&B at the Mable House Barnes Amphitheatre in Mableton.

SUNDAY

The Star Bar in Little 5 Points is hosting a pop-up market featuring a DJ, pinball, tarot readings, tamales, coffee and various vendors such as Coven Creations ATL, Silas Fiction, Emerald Coven Vintage, Monster Island Collectibles, Bless This Mess, Monkey First Designs and Ghouliewood.

Local nonprofit Purple Pansies are hosting their annual fundraising gala at The Metropolitan Club in Alpharetta. There will be a cocktail hour, multi-course wine pairing dinner prepared by Casa Nuova staff, a silent auction, a live auction and entertainment.

Eventide Brewing on Grant Street is celebrating National Cheeseburger Day with an art market, cold beer and cheeseburgers.

Wayback Burgers is also celebrating National Cheeseburger Day with a BOGO deal for its classic burger with two beef patties, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles, onions, ketchup and mustard. Must order through app.

Halycon in Alpharetta is celebrating International Doodle Dog Day with the biggest PAW-ty in the southeast. There will be a pooch parade, dog-friendly vendors, treats and more. Furkids Animal Rescue and Shelter will also be there.

Overdose, Crossed Hearts and Radio Ruse are performing at Boggs Social & Supply on White Street.

