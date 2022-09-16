Pothole problems persist on DeKalb Avenue

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - It doesn’t matter where you are in the metro, or what kind of car you drive. You’ve probably encountered a pothole at some point.

Some areas, like a stretch along DeKalb Ave., are bumpier than others. But relief may be on the way this fall.

“The potholes out there are ridiculous,” one man said. “Sometimes you have to swerve over a lane and risk getting hit by a car in the reverse lane, just to keep from hitting the big potholes.”

Several drivers along DeKalb Ave. were caught trying to dodge the potholes, but if you’re new to the area, you may end up like Helen Hathorn.

“I ended up on DeKalb Avenue, which I’ve never been on before,” said Hathorn, who was traveling from Cobb County on Friday.

“I heard this slam and I just thought ‘oh my god that’s it,’ and I was just praying, oh please, oh please but no, the little light goes on in your car and I had to call AAA,” said Hathorn whose tire blew out after hitting a pothole on DeKalb Ave.

According to the city’s Department of Transportation website, the Dekalb Avenue Safety Improvement project’s target completion is next fall.

It includes upgrades to traffic signals, bike lanes, and resurfacing.

The city’s website shows money for the DeKalb Avenue project was secured in 2016.

In an emailed response to CBS46, an ATLDOT spokesperson said, “the resurfacing of DeKalb Avenue, NE, between Jackson Street, NE, and Ridgecrest Road, NE is scheduled to begin in early October and will conclude by early November—weather permitting.”

The spokesperson added the timeframe for the project is the original and agreed-upon timeframe for this project between the City of Atlanta and the contractor.

In April, Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens announced the city’s pothole posse would return to the streets.

“The need to supercharge some of our services was apparent,” said Mayor Andre Dickens in April. “Our ATL DOT teams will be out around the city with a goal of filling 30 potholes a day.”

But until the ones on DeKalb Avenue are filled, some drivers said they’ll remember to always carry a spare not knowing what they might run into.

