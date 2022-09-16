Shirtless, bearded man wearing Crocs seen breaking into Atlanta home

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - An Atlanta family says they’re feeling violated after watching a man break into their home in the Lindbergh area.

The incident was captured on home security cameras Wednesday afternoon.

Cory Knopp tells CBS46 he was at the grocery store when he got an alert on his phone. It said the motion had been detected in his backyard.

When he checked the surveillance footage he saw a shirtless, bearded man wearing white Crocs jump the fence onto his deck. Eventually, he busted through the back door and got inside the house.

“He tried to pick (the lock) with a screwdriver initially and then went to the window to see if he could try to jimmy it open. But we keep a bar on the window, so it would be next to impossible to open unless you broke the glass. Then he came back and just started pounding down the door and doing what he could to break entry,” Knopp said.

Once inside, Knopp says the man snatched their son’s diaper bag and loaded it up with clothes, food, and jewelry. Including his wife’s engagement ring and her Grandmother’s gems.

“There’s some really precious stuff that can’t be replaced,” Knopp said.

The security video shows the man leaving the house with a green guitar in hand and the diaper bag on his back. But he returned a few minutes later to grab a few more items.

“He left the house, waited outside for the Amazon guy to finish his delivery—at least what this is what we saw in the video—and then came back around the house and went through the woods back there,” Knopp said.

In total, Knopp estimates the man got away with thousands of dollars worth of stolen goods. He’s urging other people in Metro Atlanta to be on the lookout.

“If he’s capable of spending two minutes kicking in our backdoor and stealing stuff, what else is he capable of,” Knopp said.

If you recognize the man in the video, call Atlanta Police at 404-614-6544.

