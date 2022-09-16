Surprise Squad spotlights assisted living senior center caregivers

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Several people dancing at the Orchard senior living community are celebrating culture.

These are front-line workers. These caregivers care a lot every single day for the residents here.

Like 76-year-old Dr. Louis Levy who has Parkinson’s disease.

“My quality of life would be measurably diminished if it weren’t for the people that serve us,” Levy said.

Sandy sitting with her daughter, Cameron

She’s beautiful.

And Sandy Zentz said she has a rare form of dementia.

“To find a community like an orchard that can truly meet her where she is in her journey is a tremendous blessing,” she said.

The caregivers come from many different countries. So, while they celebrate their unique cultures.

“Hopefully, this shows the community does care and it’s a way of giving back for everything they’ve done for us,” said Steve Borecky.

One moment to pay tribute to the countless hours of service.

“We can sleep at night,” Zentz said.

