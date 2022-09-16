Zesto restaurant in Buckhead closing after 70 years

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Zesto Drive-in restaurant on Piedmont Road in Buckhead is closing forever on Sept. 18.

According to a Facebook post, the neighborhood landmark began by selling ice cream in 1952 at a walk-up stand on the corner of Piedmont and Lindbergh. Pretty soon, it began offering burgers, chili dogs and fries.

The stand was remodeled a couple of times before it moved to its present home in 1971. It has gone through a few incarnations since then and has been featured in numerous TV shows, music videos, and movies.

The Buckhead property has been sold. The other Zesto locations in metro Atlanta are still open and serving the same ice cream treats, Chubby Deckers, and footlong chili dogs.

The other locations can be found at 1181 United Ave. in east Atlanta; 151 Forest Parkway in Forest Park; and 22 Carriage Oaks Drive in Tyrone.

