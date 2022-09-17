16-year-old shot and killed in Bibb County

By Miles Montgomery
Published: Sep. 17, 2022 at 7:18 PM EDT
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - An investigation is underway after Bibb County Sheriff’s office confirmed a 16-year-old male was shot and killed on Sept. 13.

Deputies responded to the 3300 block of Hollingsworth Road regarding a person shot. Upon arrival, deputies found an unresponsive 16-year-old male who had been shot.

According to officials, I’ming Trevon Jackson was rushed to Atrium Health hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

This is an active investigation. Stay with CBS46 News for updates as they become available.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at 478-751 -7500 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

