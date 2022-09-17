2-year-old accidentally shot by another child in LaGrange, police say

LAGRANGE, Ga. (CBS46) - An investigation is underway after police officials say a 2-year-old accidentally shot another child at an apartment complex in LaGrange on Saturday afternoon.

Police officials say around 2:10 p.m., officers responded to 119 Old Aiport Rd. apt. 181 after reports of a two-year-old that was shot.

It was later determined that the 2-year-old had been accidentally shot by another child that lived in the home. The 2-year-old child was rushed to Egleston Hospital in Atlanta. The extent of the child’s injuries is unknown at this time. It is unclear what led up to this shooting.

If anyone has any information about this incident, please contact the LaGrange Police Department at 706 883-2603 or Troup County Crime Stoppers at 706 812-1000.

For additional information, contact:

Detective Sweatt: (706)883-2690

or Sergeant Brown: (706)883-2664

