FIRST ALERT: Partly Sunny, Warm, Low Humidity, Highs Today Mid 80′s; 90 Degrees This Coming Week
Last Summer Weekend Will Be Gorgeous! FIRST ALERT: Tuesday As We Return To The 90′s
Published: Sep. 17, 2022 at 7:05 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -Partly sunny skies and seasonable temperatures this weekend. No Rain this weekend or even next week. The story next week will be the heat. High temperatures return to the 90′s on Tuesday. Morning temperatures stay in the mid to upper 60′s and the humidity will stay low as well!
