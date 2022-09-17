Guns, drugs were seized at Welcome All Park during first day of youth football

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. (CBS46) - One was arrested after parents alerted park rangers at Welcome All Park that a parent was in possession of a gun and drugs while children were around during the first day of youth football.

Officials say parents alerted park rangers of a parent possessing “a firearm and drugs while children were present.”

“We will not tolerate the use of drugs in our city parks. We work hard in the community to keep our kids active, off the streets, out of trouble and away from drugs,” South Fulton police officials said. “Ensuring that our parks remain safe and secure for everyone to enjoy remains one of our top priorities.”