High school football game ended, crowd evacuated after shots fired nearby
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - An investigation is underway after police officials confirmed to CBS46 News a shooting occurred near a high school football game being played on Friday evening.
According to officials, Thomson High School was playing against Laney High School when shots rang out. The game was stopped by police and school officials.
Officials released a statement regarding the shooting:
There is no official word on if any injuries were reported. This is an active investigation. Stay with CBS46 News for updates.
