Hundreds of UGA students displaced as construction continues on new apartments ‘William Athens’

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Hundreds of UGA students are left without a place to live after delays on a new student housing complex still under construction.

Students have been back in class for over a month and during this time many of them who were supposed to be living at the William Athens have been in hotels.

According to a Facebook post, limited material and labor shortages forced construction delays. It continues:

”Despite our best efforts to continue such hotel accommodations, the hotels can no longer accommodate our residents after September 17th, 2022. Despite our best efforts, we have been unable to locate acceptable alternative housing.”

Residents are now being offered several options for what to do, including accepting a cash payment to help with temporary housing while the apartment complex continues to be built or students can terminate their contract with the complex with no penalty.

A Facebook group has been created by parents whose kids are not displaced. One mom commented:

”The developers and all that are involved with this project have been misrepresenting this project from the start. Your social media campaign has been false advertising all the way. How dare you use these students and take their money and leave them to be homeless and broke.”

A UGA student and resident of the William posted:

“I wasn’t prepared at all for an additional delay. I get it, things happen, however with this delay I may have to just turn tail and exit Athens for the time being. I simply don’t have a family to ask for help.”

The William hasn’t posted when construction is supposed to be done. The apartments were initially supposed to be ready to move in by the start of the semester, which was a month ago.

